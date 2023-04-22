Watch: Schoolkids wish Wrexham luck with cute ‘Super Ben Foster’ chant

It’s the chant that has spread like wildfire. Not so much an ear worm, but a fully fledged monster chant that has swept all before it.

When Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster made his heroic last gasp penalty save in the top of the table clash against Notts County little did anybody realise how much of a viral sensation it would become online.

Anybody with any affinity to the club – and to be honest those who haven’t – couldn’t fail to have heard the ‘Super Ben Foster in goal’ chant to the tune of Status Quo’s timeless anthem Rockin’ All over The World, which has been all over the internet ever since.

Now we think we’ve discovered the sweetest version of the omnipresent chant – thanks to the kids at Ysgol Deiniol wishing Wrexham luck for their huge game against Boreham Wood today with a brilliant rendition of ‘Super Ben Foster’.

The primary school based in the village of Marchwiel in Wrexham pulls out all the stops by roping in all the kids (and their teachers) to partake in their video.

And it has even got the seal of approval from the man himself, with Ben Foster tweeting the school in response to their brilliant video.

Ahhhhh man! That’s so nice!!! Thank you❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Ben Foster (@BenFoster) April 21, 2023

The schoolkids’ version of the chant comes after a number of brilliant ‘Super Ben Foster’ videos have appeared on social media.

To say they are inspired and hilarious would be an understatement. But then when you’ve got Ryan Reynolds wishing his Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney happy birthday with a filmic epic that pulls out all the stops, what better inspiration do Wrexham fans have to indulge their own inspired lunacy.

Hugh Jackman, Will Ferrell, Deadpool, Always Sunny In Philadelphia , Steve Carrell and Carlton from the Fresh Prince of Bel Air are amongst a cavalcade of stars to be given the Super Ben Foster treatment.

So sit back, relax and enjoy the sight of some of your favourite and familiar faces unwittingly indulging themselves in the ‘Super Ben Foster’ chant.

Every Wrexham fan since Monday 🎵 🧤 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t2j2qZWg53 — Alex Carter (@Only1Carter) April 13, 2023

