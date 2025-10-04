Watch: Storm Amy assists freak own goal in Welsh football match

Storm Amy has certainly made herself felt as high winds brought chaos to parts of the UK – and difficult playing conditions at sporting events.

Nowhere more so than at the JD Cymru Premier League clash between Cardiff Met and Bala Town.

Played at Cardiff Met’s Cyncoed Campus in the Welsh capital, 50-60mph gusts whipped up a storm making it increasingly difficult for players to keep the ball down.

With just over 20 minutes on the clock an attempted clearance upfield by Bala goalkeeper Joel Torrance saw the progress of the ball halted mid-air by the high winds and returned towards the goal. There Bala defender Lassana Mende attempted to head the ball back to his keeper only for it to spiral over the keeper’s head into the back of the net.

Although not offically acknowledged at an assist in Cardiff Met’s 2-0 visotry, Storm Amy certainly pleayed her part in the goal.

Storm Amy 1-0 Y Bala 🌪️ Storm Amy helps @CardiffMetFC find the net against @BalaTownFC 🥴 pic.twitter.com/l237KMS1yY — Sgorio (@sgorio) October 4, 2025

After the game a downbeat Bala manager Steve Fisher acknowledged the part the conditions played in his team’s defeat.

“It was a big factor,” he said. “But I just think they managed the conditions better than we did on the day. It proved to be the decisive element that won them the game.”

Watch the highlights of the game below…

The JD Premier game wasn’t the only one affected by the storm.

Connacht’s game against Scarlets on Saturday was postponed due to disruptions caused by Storm Amy.

A statement on the URC website read: “Due to major travel disruptions and flight cancellations for the Scarlets caused by Storm Amy, the fixture which was due to take place Saturday October 4 in Galway will now be postponed to a later date.”