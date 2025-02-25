Watch: The clip that shows the future is bright for Welsh rugby

Pride was restored in Welsh rugby on the weekend when Wales’ turned in a brilliant performance against Ireland.

With debutant youngster Ellis Mee showing what a talents he is, the tone for the performance was forged in fire on Friday evening as the Wales U20s showed steel, determination and no little flair in a fantastic 20-12 victory over Ireland.

Star of the show and scorer of a blistering try was young Cardiff centre Steff Emanuel.

The next tipped to break through into the Wales national side he showed why he’s so highly rated with an explosive turn of speed that left the Irish for dead.

A dropped ball in midfield by the visitors was hacked over half-way by No 8 Evan Minto. Emanuel gave chase and after kicking on one more time in the Irish 22 the ball bounced up into his grasp and he scored a try that Wilde converted to make it 14-0 after 15 minutes.

And Wales’ current interim coach Matt Sherratt knows all about him.

Cardiff Rugby have snapped up the highly-rated player where Sherratt is head coach.

The centre, who has attended Millfield School for the past two years, was a standout performer for the club’s Under-18s last season but opted for a switch to Bath.

However, after completing his studies at the prestigious school, and in a significant signal of intent for the club, Emanuel has returned home to link up with the first team squad.

Matt Sherratt said of the youngster: “We are delighted to bring Steff back to the Arms Park following his studies at Millfied.

“He is a player with a lot of potential, an all round game and a real aptitude to learn and develop into top professional. He really impressed with Wales Under-18s last season, continuing his development with Millfield and Bath Under-18s, who just won the Under-18s Premiership title.

“We are fortunate to have a really productive player pathway and it is crucial to the future of this club that we hold onto as much of that talent as possible, develop them into professionals and allow them to fulfil their full potential.

He added: “We have displayed our willingness to give young players opportunities this season and they have repaid us with some brilliant performances and we are determined to continue investing in young, homegrown talent.

“With experience around them, these players can really flourish and it is great to take another step forward in this strategy by bringing the likes of Steffan, who have previously left our pathway, back to the club.”

Emanuel played a crucial role as Bath Under-18s clinched a stunning finals day victory over Northampton Saints at Kingsholm, scoring two second-half tries including the late match-winner.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

