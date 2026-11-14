Watch: The incredible anthem as Wales took on the All Blacks

Nation.Cymru staff

It was more than 120 years ago that Wales sang Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau ahead of a rugby union international for the first time.

More than a century on a sensational acapella anthem which sounded absolutely immense rang out at the Principality Stadium as Wales took on the All Blacks in the Nations Championship.

Just as the Football Association of Wales pioneered the acapella version of the anthem to such great effect at the Cardiff City Stadium, so the Welsh Rugby Union now keep this approach in place.

Simply put, it sounds so much better.

The sound of thousands of Welsh voices bellowing out Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau as if their lives depended on it stirred both players and fans under the lights at the Principality Stadium.

When the opening burst of the anthem fades and the crowd takes over it is truly one of the greatest sights and sounds in world sport.

Watch and enjoy!