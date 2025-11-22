Watch: The sensational acapella anthem as Wales took on the All Blacks

It was a special day – 120 years ago Wales sang Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau ahead of a rugby union international for the first time.

The event was marked by a sensational acapella anthem which sounded absolutely immense.

Just as the Football Association of Wales pioneered the acapella version of the anthem to such great effect at the Cardiff City Stadium, so should the Welsh Rugby Union now keep this approach in place.

Simply put, it sound so much better.

The sound of 70,000 voices bellowing out Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau as if their lives depended on it stirred both players and fans under the lights at the Principality Stadium.

When the opening burst of the anthem fades and the crowd takes over it is truly one of the greatest sights and sounds in world sport.

Watch and enjoy!

Now that was pretty special 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 120 years ago Wales sang Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau ahead of a rugby union international for the first time. That day they beat the All Blacks 👀 pic.twitter.com/dLpkXoK8xk — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 22, 2025