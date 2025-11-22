Watch: The sensational acapella anthem as Wales took on the All Blacks
It was a special day – 120 years ago Wales sang Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau ahead of a rugby union international for the first time.
The event was marked by a sensational acapella anthem which sounded absolutely immense.
Just as the Football Association of Wales pioneered the acapella version of the anthem to such great effect at the Cardiff City Stadium, so should the Welsh Rugby Union now keep this approach in place.
Simply put, it sound so much better.
The sound of 70,000 voices bellowing out Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau as if their lives depended on it stirred both players and fans under the lights at the Principality Stadium.
When the opening burst of the anthem fades and the crowd takes over it is truly one of the greatest sights and sounds in world sport.
Watch and enjoy!
Now that was pretty special 🏴
120 years ago Wales sang Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau ahead of a rugby union international for the first time. That day they beat the All Blacks 👀 pic.twitter.com/dLpkXoK8xk
— Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 22, 2025
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Great spectacle. As usual our anthem sends shivers down the spine but sadly the fog left by the pyrotechnics lingered like the mistakes made by Wales, numerous sin bins and penalties that gifted a wounded New Zealand many a try. Sadly the end score didn’t reflect the effort made by our players, but to be honest with the ongoing upheaval in Welsh rugby politically will always be in the back of players mind, not forgetting you can’t expect players at a certain level to compete with the best in the world. Hurts to say admit. But it’s true. Comparing like… Read more »