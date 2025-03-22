Watch: The sensational anthem as Wales kick-off World Cup campaign

It was another incredible rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau that reverberated around the Cardiff City Stadium as Wales took on Kazakhstan in their opening World Cup qualifier

The sound of 30,000 voices bellowing out Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau as if their lives depended on it, certainly provided great motivation.

With home advantage The Red Wall are Cymru’s 12th man – an amorphous mass of unbridled emotion channelling Welsh heart and hwyl.

When the opening burst of the anthem fades and the crowd takes over it is truly one of the greatest sights and sounds in world sport, more than a match than anything the Principality Stadium has served up in recent times.

Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau is pride and nationhood, an auditory awakening that will hopefully help propel this little nation onto a second successive World Cup.

These are heady days for Welsh fans who have suffered past failures and business as usual for those youngsters for whom this a commonplace experience.

Watch and enjoy!

And from the crowd…

Videos – credit Richard Anthony

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

