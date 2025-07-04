Watch Tour de France coverage live on S4C this weekend

All stages of Tour de France 2025 will be shown live on S4C from this weekend, with a highlights programme following each night.

This year the entire race will stay within the borders of France for the first time in five years, with the final stage returning to Paris, having been in Nice last year due to the Olympic Games.

Cyclists Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard are once again the race favourites, but in Wales all eyes will be on Geraint Thomas – this year’s only Welsh cyclist – as he competes in his last ever Tour de France.

Presenter, Rhodri Gomer, is preparing to analyse all the action of Tour de France 2025 from the starting line in Lille on 5 July alongside an experienced team of commentators: Manon Lloyd, Wyn Gruffydd, Gareth Rhys Owen, Dewi Aled Owen, Peredur ap Gwynedd, Gruff Lewis, Rheinallt ap Gwynedd, Eluned King, Lowri Richards, Awen Roberts, Nia Cole and Alun Wyn Bevan.

“Layered sport”

Rhodri shared: “This is the biggest annual sporting event in the world.

“It’s a layered sport; there are so many races within the main race. This is our 12th year covering the tour and we’re as excited as ever to bring S4C viewers every nail-biting moment.”

“We’re a big team by now. Some have been with us right from the beginning, but we’ve also been joined by a number of new, young voices over the last few years.

“This year we’re welcoming Manon Lloyd to the team. Manon is a former professional cyclist, and she’ll be interviewing the riders after each stage, on all the highs and all the lows along the way.”

“Love affair”

“Geraint’s had a bit of a love affair with the Tour – he just adores it,” says Rhodri. “He first competed back in 2007. And out of the 170 plus who are racing this year, no one else has competed before 2013 – so Geraint is certainly amongst the most mature out there.”

“He had an accident in the Tour de Suisse recently, so he hasn’t had the best chance to prepare,” Rhodri explains. “He’s the domestique this year, so I hope he has a great race. Geraint has a track record of accidents, so if he can get to the end in one piece, I’m sure he’ll be happy, as will we, the viewers and of course Sara his wife.”

Fans of the event can also catch Geraint Thomas: Vive le Tour! on demand on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer. A special documentary about Geraint Thomas’ cycling career will also air on the channel this Christmas.

The Tour de France will conclude in Paris, France on the Champs-Élysées on July 27.

“They’ve changed the last stage slightly to make it more exciting for the viewers,” says Rhodri. “Many of the riders aren’t too happy, but I’m sure it’ll make an epic ending to this amazing race.”

Watch the Tour de France 2025 from Saturday 5 July on S4C, S4C Clic and YouTube S4C (on S4C from 14:00)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

