Watch: Wales fans stage flashmob in Nice ahead of Portugal match

A specially organised flashmob has taken place in Nice ahead of Wales’ World Cup game with Portugal.

Organised by a group of male choir members from Côr y Gleision, a Cardiff based choir, it follows a mass gathering in Bordeaux last weekend, when members of a number of Welsh choirs belted out a series of traditional Welsh songs.

This time in a more intimate flashmob, choir members sang a beautiful version of Calon Lân and received rapturous applause for their efforts from the many Welsh fans and French locals who were watching.

“Having had lots of great feedback after the pop up choir in Bordeaux we’re looking forward to doing it all over again in Nice before the Portugal game,” said Côr y Gleision’s Gwilym Hughes, speaking to Nation Cymru ahead of the event.

“However the surprise flash mob element did not work very well because so many people knew about it. This time we are doing a genuine flash mob in a small square in the old town area at 11:45.

“We then plan to walk up to the main square for the more public pop up choir.

“The main pop up choir is scheduled for 1pm and it is widely known about so we are expecting a good crowd.”

Both the flashmob and the mass gathering, which featured even more Wales fans than last week in Bordeaux, warmed everyone up nicely ahead of the Wales v Portugal match.

Watch the flashmob and mass gathering in Nice



