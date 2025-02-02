Watch: Wales rugby fan takes on ‘crazy’ Six Nations challenge

Four days ago Rhodri Williams took to social media to announce he was going to set himself a challenge.

For each point Wales lose a game by in the Six Nations, he’s going to run a mile.

Rhodri, a keen runner who works as a sports content producer, says he set himself the challenge to make the Six Nations games interesting, and to ‘keep me motivated with some running goals while the weather is still foul through winter.’

All the rules of the challenge are explained in the video below (posted on Instagram). He will complete each challenge in the days after each Wales game.

Although after Wales were thrashed 43-0 on Friday evening in Paris, he responded to a post on his Instagram account by saying he regretted announcing the challenge around 60 minutes into the France v Wales match at the Stade de France!

Fair play to the man, however, he his remaining true to his word and this morning set out on a ‘little jog’ of 43 miles.

And if you were wondering that if by some miracle Wales actually happen to win a game in this year’s Six Nations, he says he will put his feet up and wonder how the hell that happened!

As you can imagine there were quite a few amusing comments after Rhodri posted his challenge…

