Watch: Welsh international Dylan Lawlor’s incredible solo goal

If rumours are to be believed, there are a host of Premier League sides monitoring Cardiff City’s highly-rated centre-half Dylan Lawlor.

After today’s game at Doncaster where Lawlor scored a stunning individual goal in Cardiff’s 4-0 demolition of Doncaster his stock would have risen to hitherto uncharted levels.

The young Welsh international already capped by his international boss Craig Bellamy, had praised heaped on him by Bluebirds’ manager Brian Barry-Murphy for his stellar performance.

The Irishman heaped praise on marauding defender Dylan Lawlor for his incredible solo goal in the emphatic 4-0 win at Doncaster.

Lawlor carried the ball from the edge of his own box the length of the pitch before finishing with the confidence of a seasoned striker to double Cardiff’s lead early in the second half.

Alex Robertson had put Cardiff in front before the break with Cian Ashford and Callum Robinson extending the advantage for the league leaders, who bounced back decisively from their surprise 5-2 reverse at Plymouth a week earlier.

“Dylan did something similar with his goal against Leyton Orient and we know how dangerous Doncaster are and how they press the ball,” Barry-Murphy said.

“But, once Dylan had gone past their first man and it opened up for him, it was great to see him keep going on and finishing in such an immaculate manner.

He added: “We had an incredible away following and I really wanted to give them a performance in response to Saturday’s defeat.

“We had a really satisfying week leading up to the game and, at the fans’ forum with the chairman, the supporters made it really clear how many would be travelling and what they expected in terms of a performance, so it was pleasing that we showed the best version of ourselves.

“It was a difficult pitch, which wouldn’t have suited Doncaster either because they are a good, technical team, but you have to adapt to the conditions and I was pleased with how we did that.”