Watch: Will Fish volley earns Welsh bragging rights for Cardiff over Wrexham

Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Will Fish’s thumping volley secured League One side Cardiff a spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals as Wrexham were punished for their poor performance in Tuesday’s all-Wales encounter.

The Red Dragons’ dreams of reaching the last eight of the competition for the first time since 1978 went up in smoke as the ambitious Championship outfit fell to a disheartening defeat at a subdued SToK Cae Ras.

Wrexham substitute Kieffer Moore equalised against his former club, who had deservedly led through Yousef Salech, but Cardiff were not to be denied as Fish’s fizzing finish earned a 2-1 victory in the sides’ first meeting in 21 years.

The Bluebirds are in the quarter-final draw for the first time since they reached the 2011-12 final following a triumph to cherish in north Wales.

Wrexham were booed at the break after Phil Parkinson’s side put in a ponderous first-half display in which Salech scored an early opener and the impressive Rubin Colwill struck a free-kick off the crossbar.

Substitute Moore’s towering header breathed new life into the hosts, but Fish’s strike ensured there was no memorable comeback story for the next series of ‘Welcome to Wrexham’.

Cardiff made five alterations compared to the hosts’ seven and showed more purpose from the outset, taking the lead shortly after Nathan Broadhead lashed wide of the near post at the other end.

George Thomason’s poor pass under pressure was picked up deep in Wrexham territory by Colwill, who played a smart ball across to Omari Kellyman.

Callum Burton made a good save but Salech guided home the loose ball to spark chants of “there’s only one team in Wales”.

Cardiff kept their foot on the gas after that 13th-minute opener. Ryan Wintle saw an attempt blocked and Kellyman forced a near-post save out of Burton, who brilliantly denied Cian Ashford as the hosts continued raggedly.

Wrexham fans’ grumbles were growing and there was a collective intake of breath when Colwill rattled the crossbar with a 25-yard free-kick.

Cardiff continued to create half-chances before Sam Smith dragged wide for Wrexham just before a half-time break greeted by jeers from the home support.

Parkinson turned to Matty James, Josh Windass and Moore at the break – changes that helped bring a leveller in the 52nd minute.

Ryan Longman’s firm cross from the left hit Fish and looped up perfectly for the towering Moore to rise above Calum Chambers and head home from close range.

The goal injected new life into the crowd and the side as Longman curled wide, but City eventually regained composure.

Ashford was denied after a George Dobson error, with Colwill having an audacious effort and the newly introduced Alex Robertson seeing a strike deflect wide before their pressure told in the 71st minute.

Joel Bagan sent in a cross from the left that Fish met at the far post with a thunderous volley to send the 1,249 away fans wild.

Moore came agonisingly close with a header two minutes later but it was the closest Wrexham came to a leveller as Cardiff deservedly progressed. The Wrexham faithful’s frustration was again audible at the final whistle.

The Red Dragons are red-faced 😳 Yousef Salech puts Cardiff in front at the Racecourse ⚽️ Watch Wrexham v Cardiff City live on ITV1 📺 pic.twitter.com/HOevxmZckz — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 28, 2025

Kieffer Moore off the bench and on the scoresheet 🤫 Watch Wrexham v Cardiff on ITV1 📺 pic.twitter.com/cpHi0ehbtG — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 28, 2025

LOOK AT THOSE SCENES! 🔵 Cardiff are back in front after Will Fish's strike beats Callum Burton at the near post ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/n5ZLaNLPzm — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 28, 2025