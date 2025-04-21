Watch: Wrexham boost promotion hopes with victory at Blackpool

Wrexham took a giant step in their bid to earn promotion from Sky Bet League One by beating mid-table Blackpool 2-1 at Bloomfield Road on Easter Monday.

Club co-owner Rob McElhenney was present to watch James McClean and Ollie Rathbone score midway through the second half and give Phil Parkinson’s side all three points on the seaside, despite a late Rob Apter consolation for Blackpool.

It took 23 minutes for the first real chance but it was a golden one for Wrexham’s McClean, who stormed into the penalty area only to be brilliantly denied by Harry Tryer.

Tryer had to be called into action again for Blackpool eight minutes later, firstly saving from Jay Rodriguez one-on-one, then George Dobson from long range.

Blackpool had their best chance of the half following a corner on 35 minutes, with Apter’s curling effort being tipped over by Arthur Okonkwo.

Wrexham eventually made the breakthrough in the 61st minute when McClean had one more go from the right with a cross-cum-shot that squirmed all the way through and into the net.

Four minutes later they doubled their advantage through Rathbone, who poked home from inside the box following a low delivery from the right.

Blackpool pulled one back in added-time through Apter, who received the ball in space on the right of the box and fired a deflected strike beyond Okonkwo.

However, it would be too little, too late for the Tangerines.

James McClean gives Wrexham the lead! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SioVBM1NGd — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 21, 2025

Oliver Rathbone makes it TWO as Wrexham push for that automatic promotion spot 📈 pic.twitter.com/ZBUEIiRih4 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 21, 2025

