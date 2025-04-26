Watch: Wrexham in dreamland with third successive promotion

Sam Smith inspired Wrexham to a 3-0 win over Charlton as they confirmed their third promotion in a row, sealing a place in the Championship in front of Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

The hosts took an early lead through Ollie Rathbone, who struck first time from the edge of the box in the 16th minute and found the bottom corner.

The Dragons doubled their advantage two minutes later when Matty James set up Smith smartly in the box and the forward volleyed in from close range.

Tennai Watson got in behind the Wrexham backline just past the half-hour mark and got a shot away but his chance was saved by goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

Early in the second half, Watson drove down the wing and delivered a brilliant low cross into the box, which was intended for substitute Micah Mbick, but Max Cleworth managed to clear.

Wrexham got a third with just under 10 minutes remaining when Cleworth delivered a delightful cross into Smith, who guided it into the back of the net.

The result ended Charlton’s own hopes of automatic promotion, although their place in the Sky Bet League One play-offs is secure.

"Three goals, three points, three promotions IN A ROW!" 🗣️ Wrexham are on the brink of HISTORY! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/g9zi6dECx5 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 26, 2025

WREXHAM CAN ALREADY TASTE IT! Sam Smith makes it two! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1H0XNeU5ut — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 26, 2025

WHAT A FINISH!! 🔥 Oliver Rathbone, take a bow! 😤 pic.twitter.com/mZwPpvCqXp — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 26, 2025

