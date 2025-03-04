Watch: Wrexham maintain strong away form with victory at Huddersfield

Wrexham made it four away wins in a row to keep their Sky Bet League One promotion hopes alive as substitute Steven Fletcher’s 73rd-minute strike earned a 1-0 win at top-six hopefuls Huddersfield.

Huddersfield had the better of the first half and thought they had taken the lead in the 16th minute when Josh Koroma poked home from close range, only for the effort to be ruled out for a marginal offside.

Dion Charles replaced the injured Koroma midway through the first half and was sent through one-on-one with Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo by Northern Ireland team-mate Callum Marshall shortly before the break, but blazed well off target.

The hosts carried that threat into the second half, with Antony Evans going close with a shot from the edge of the box.

However, Wrexham made the decisive breakthrough after Sam Smith saw a close-range header saved but scrambled the loose ball towards goal, where Fletcher was waiting to tap home from what appeared to be an offside close-range position – shortly after he replaced Jay Rodriguez

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

