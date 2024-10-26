Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Wrexham pay the penalty as Charlton pinch point at the death

26 Oct 2024 2 minute read
Wrexham’s Andrew Cannon shoots and scores, during the Sky Bet League One match at The Valley, Charlton. Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Matty Godden converted a stoppage-time penalty to earn Charlton a point from a dramatic 2-2 draw with Wrexham at The Valley.

The visitors took a 16th-minute lead through Conor Coventry’s own goal after Tom O’Connor whipped in a set-piece and the midfielder’s touch was enough to deceive goalkeeper Will Mannion.

Charlton restored parity in the 23rd minute through Macaulay Gillesphey. Josh Edwards sent in a deep diagonal cross and the centre-back sent a looping header over Wrexham stopper Arthur Okonkwo.

The visitors nearly went back in front before the half-hour mark, former Addicks loanee Elliot Lee rattling the bar with a right-footed strike from the edge of the box.

Okonko denied Tyreece Campbell at his near post in the 48th minute after the winger had sped between two markers on the left of the box before Mannion fingertipped away a low attempt by Ollie Rathbone.

Wrexham regained the lead when substitute Andy Cannon pounced inside the penalty area to net his second goal of the season in the 72nd minute.

Alan Dale, who started the match as fourth official until an injury forced Sam Purkiss off, pointed to the spot after seeing a late handball and Godden confidently dispatched his kick.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.