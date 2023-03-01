Watch: Wrexham wonder save hailed as greatest ever at the Racecourse

It’s the wonder save that is being hailed as the greatest ever seen at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground.

It’s also been compared to Gordon Banks’ astonishing save against Brazil in the 1970 World Cup, seen by many as the greatest save of all time.

This stunning show of reflexes from Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton came in the 58th minute of last night’s 2-1 home win against Chesterfield.

It was a pivotal moment of the match with the score at 2-0. Chesterfield forward Ryan Colclough’s bullet header was brilliantly saved by Lainton whose instinctive reflexes diving to his left turned the ball onto the bar.

It wasn’t the only moment of quality with Wrexham also scoring two sublime goals, however it was every bit as important.

While Wrexham have a forward line capable of destroying any National League defence they can be reassured that at the back they have a super hero capable of making saves that are straight out of a comic book.

How did he stop this? pic.twitter.com/uaZ5dlgy2s — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) March 1, 2023

An even better view. Is there a cape under that neon shirt @RobLainton ? https://t.co/FGa1zfOrdK — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) March 1, 2023

