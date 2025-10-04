‘We were well in it’ – Swansea boss disappointed at Leicester defeat

Swansea’s first home defeat of the season dropped them down to 11th, three points from the play-off places as they went down 3-1 at home to Leicester.

Head coach Alan Sheehan said: “I am disappointed. For 75, 80 minutes of the game we were well in it.

“Two worldie goals and then a ricochet set-piece at the end and after that we lose a small piece of discipline. That can change the perception.

“It’s a 90-minute game and I don’t want to be a nearly team, so we have to go for the whole period.

“The next thing is can we have a bit more quality in the final third and be more of a killer team?”

Foxes’ boss Marti Cifuentes stressed long-range shooting was part of Leicester’s philosophy after Jordan James and Abdul Fatawu produced wonder strikes to help sink Swansea 3-1 in South Wales.

On-loan Wales midfielder James scored for the second successive game after opening his Leicester account against Wrexham on Tuesday, firing the Foxes ahead inside 13 minutes with a 20-yard angled finish from the left.

After Adam Idah had equalised from the spot with his first Swansea goal, Fatawu replicated James’ strike from the right and Jannik Vestergaard’s close-range header six minutes from time rounded off matters.

“It would look like an amazing coach if I would say we have been practising long range and then we score because of that,” boss Cifuentes said after Leicester ended a run of four successive draws to climb into third place in the Sky Bet Championship.

“This is part (of) our philosophy since day one, when we arrived. We said it’s very important to finish actions and I’m a big believer about long range (goals).

“I know about the stats, about the rate (of scoring), but I do believe that it’s a way as well to put a lot of pressure (on teams). The set-pieces that you can provoke and so on.

“Credit to the guys that they scored two fantastic goals from two fantastic strikes – and we’re going to try to keep finding ways to score goals.”

James impressed before watching Wales manager Craig Bellamy and ahead of the Dragons’ friendly against England at Wembley on Thursday.

The 21-year-old, on a season-long loan from Rennes, also struck the post from the edge of the box in the second half after working some space for himself.

Cifuentes said: “I knew him from the time he played with Birmingham before he moved to France and my time at QPR.

“I was impressed because he was a very young player performing really well in a difficult season for Birmingham.

“We felt definitely he was a very interesting profile and we’re happy that he he’s giving us some of the strength we were looking for.”