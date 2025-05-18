Welcome to Wales – Swansea sign Kilmarnock striker Bobby

Swansea have announced the signing of 19-year-old striker Bobby Wales from Kilmarnock.

The Scotland youth international is to join on a four-year contract from June 1 after the Swans agreed a compensation package with Killie.

Wales has made 69 first-team appearances for Kilmarnock and Alloa, on loan in 2023-24, scoring 17 goals.

Talented

Swansea boss Alan Sheehan said: “It is very pleasing to bring another talented attacking player into our squad.

“Bobby is a young player, but has experience in the senior game with Kilmarnock and Alloa and provides us with further competition in the final third of the pitch.

“We look forward to working with him, developing him further in his all-round game, and hopefully helping him fulfil his potential.”

Wales is the Championship club’s third summer signing, after Sweden Under-21 internationals Melker Widell and Zeidane Inoussa.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

