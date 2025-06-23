Support our Nation today - please donate here
Welcome to Wigan: Prolific striker Paul Mullin leaves Wrexham on loan

23 Jun 2025 2 minute read
Wrexham’s Paul Mullin celebrates scoring against Blackpool at the SToK Racecourse stadium, Wrexham. Credit: Cody Froggart/PA Wire

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin has joined Wigan on loan until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Mullin, a central figure in Wrexham’s rise under co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, has scored 110 goals in 172 games since arriving from Cambridge nearly four years ago.

The 30-year-old even had a non-speaking cameo role in Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine as ‘Welshpool’, a Welsh version of Deadpool.

Opportunity

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson told the club website: “I’d like to wish Paul all the best for his loan move.

“It’s a good opportunity for him to get back to playing regular first-team football and I’m sure he’s going to be a great signing for Wigan Athletic.”

Mullin’s game-time at Wrexham was limited following surgery on a long-standing back issue last summer.

He started just nine league games last season and made a further 17 appearances off the bench as Wrexham won a third successive promotion to play Championship football next season.

Mullin told Wigan’s website: “I’m excited for the next part of my story.

“As a player, I give absolutely everything and work as hard as I can.”

Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
6 minutes ago

On loan, that’s ok then…

