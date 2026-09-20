Welsh ace ends Littler’s clean sweep bid before Price falls in Amsterdam final

Nation.Cymru staff

Jonny Clayton ended Luke Littler’s hopes of completing an unprecedented clean sweep of televised titles before fellow Welshman Gerwyn Price reached the final of the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam.

Clayton produced an impressive display to beat the 19-year-old 10-4 in Sunday’s quarter-finals, ending Littler’s bid to become the first player to win all 10 major televised tournaments in a calendar year.

Littler had won the first five and reached the last eight with a narrow 10-9 victory over Nathan Aspinall on Saturday night.

There was little between Clayton and Littler early in their quarter-final, with the Welshman levelling at 3-3 with a 136 checkout.

But Clayton then took control of the contest before sealing victory with a checkout of 40 to set up an all-Welsh semi-final against Price.

Price had booked his place in the last four with a 10-7 victory over James Wade, recording an average of 103.86.

The former world champion then ended Clayton’s run with an 11-7 victory to reach the final, where he faced Ross Smith.

Smith had beaten Josh Rock 10-7 in his quarter-final before overcoming Dutchman Gian van Veen 11-8 in the last four.

Price and Smith were locked at 5-5 in the final before the Englishman took control, winning six consecutive legs to complete an 11-5 victory with an average of 103.89.

The triumph secured Smith his first World Series of Darts Finals title and the second Premier event of his career.

Van Veen had earlier recovered from 8-6 down to beat Dirk van Duijvenbode 10-8 in the remaining quarter-final.

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