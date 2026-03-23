Welsh coach accused of dropping key player ahead of World Cup play-off clash

Bosnia and Herzegovina manager Sergej Barbarez has accused Welsh coach Steve Cooper of dropping a key player ahead of Thursday’s World Cup play-off clash in Cardiff.

The two nations meet in a semi-final, with the winners facing Italy or Northern Ireland for a place at the 2026 World Cup.

Barbarez claims Brondby midfielder Benjamin Tahirovic has been left out of the Danish club’s last two matchday squads because of the upcoming tie against Wales.

Speaking in Sarajevo, he suggested Cooper’s nationality had influenced the decision.

“Benjo has told me some things that are hard to believe,” said Barbarez.

“It has something to do with his coach’s roots and origins. When your coach wishes you, but not your national team, good luck, everything is much clearer.

“He has told him that everything will return to normal after the national team season.

“I am not like that, I love and value sport and competition more.”

Cooper, who is from Pontypridd and took charge of Brondby in September, had previously said Tahirovic was omitted for failing to meet club standards, alongside defender Sean Klaiber.

He declined to go into detail at the time.

Brondby have strongly rejected Barbarez’s claims, insisting the decision had nothing to do with international football.

Communications director Soren Hanghoj told Danish broadcaster TV 2 Sport: “This is quite a far-reaching speculation.

“Steve has publicly stated the considerations behind the decision – and none of them have the slightest connection with either national team.

“It is a club decision that has been made jointly by the coaching team and sporting management.

“And there are not that many Wales fans in Brondby after all.”

The row adds an extra edge to Thursday’s play-off, with a place in the World Cup final at stake.