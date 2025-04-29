Welsh coach faces desert challenge for cancer fundraiser

Simon Thomas

Lyn Jones has faced plenty of challenges both on and off the pitch over the years, but is now preparing to take on one of his toughest yet.

The former Welsh rugby international and much-travelled coach was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021.

It was the beginning of a hugely testing period for him, both mentally and physically. But, happily, after undergoing successful treatment, he was able to move forward with his life.

That has seen him continue his coaching journey, most recently with the Netherlands national team, having had previous spells in charge of the Ospreys, London Welsh, the Dragons and Russia.

Before that came a playing career at flank forward with Neath, Llanelli and Treorchy which brought him five caps for Wales.

Battle

Since his battle with prostate cancer, he has set out to increase awareness about the disease and also raise funds to help in the fight against it.

With this in mind, he climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in 2022 and now has his sights set on another huge challenge.

In September of this year, at the age of 61, he will walk 100 kms across the Namib desert of southern Africa to raise further cash for Prostate Cymru.

Explaining his motivation, he says: “In 2021, prostate cancer changed my life.

“It was a difficult time, but the advice and help I was given by everyone involved in my treatment was just so good.

“Every step of the way, they were unbelievably professional. I was blown away by the whole process. I was lucky and I’m very, very grateful.

“Immediately after my treatment was completed, I started raising awareness of this disease.

“In June 2022, my friend Adam Clarke and I climbed Mount Kilimanjaro. In doing so, we raised £20,000 for Prostate Cymru.

“Three years on, our intention is to raise £10,000, helping to get the message out there.

“In September, we intend to walk across the Namib desert, 100km in the searing heat.

“Any donation, no matter how small, can help change men’s future health in Wales.”

Jones reveals that the disease has had a further impact on his family.

Close shave

“Although my eldest brother Anthony had the highest PSA of us three brothers, he’s the one without a diseased prostate,” he says.

“However, my middle brother, Ashley, by not having symptoms, delayed his investigations by six months and that was nearly too late for him. It had escaped the gland.

“He is now under control, but it was a very close shave. If you are having symptoms, it could be too late.

“I am blown away by the number of men still contracting prostate cancer. Every week, we hear of another case.

“This particular cancer is so common with men. One in eight will suffer from it. So education is the key. Find out more. It’s all about building up that awareness.”

Jones recently stepped down as head coach of the Netherlands, having been in the post since 2022, but is keen to remain involved in rugby in some capacity. One of the great characters in the game, he is still looking to give back to the sport which has given him so much.

You can find out more about Lyn Jones’ fund-raising walk and make a donation via this link Prostate Cymru: Namibia Trek 2025

