Welsh cycling legend Geraint Thomas to host Vive Le Tour event

Nation.Cymru Staff

Few moments in Welsh sport carry the resonance of Geraint Thomas riding into Paris in the yellow jersey, securing a place in cycling history and bringing the world’s most celebrated road race a little closer to home.

With the Tour de France set to come to Wales in 2027, The Events Room will bring a celebrated chapter of Welsh cycling history to The Vale Resort, Hensol, on Thursday 26 November 2026. Its “Vive Le Tour” dinner with Geraint Thomas OBE will allow guests to hear from the first Welshman to win the race, while supporting Bowel Cancer UK.

Thomas’s appeal extends well beyond cycling’s devoted following, with a career that combines two Olympic gold medals, three world championship titles on the track and victory at the 2018 Tour de France. His success across both disciplines places him among a select group of riders who have mastered the very different demands of the velodrome and the road.

For those who watched his Tour triumph, the achievement was as much about the years behind it as the final ride into Paris: the discipline, judgement and resilience required to reach the summit of a sport in which reputations are tested over thousands of kilometres.

“Vive Le Tour” brings that story into a more personal setting, giving guests an evening with one of Wales’s most accomplished sportsmen while putting the occasion’s charitable purpose firmly at its heart.

Michael Locke, Wales Fundraising Manager for Bowel Cancer UK, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the Events Room for hosting this special dinner with Geraint Thomas OBE in support of Bowel Cancer UK.

“Every 11 minutes, someone in the UK is diagnosed with bowel cancer, that’s roughly the time it takes a cyclist like Geraint to race several miles. In Wales, over 2,600 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year, so raising awareness and supporting people affected by the disease couldn’t be more important.

“Every pound raised at this memorable dinner will help us raise awareness of bowel cancer and its symptoms, support patients and their families, fund vital research, and campaign for earlier diagnosis and access to the best possible treatment and care.

“We hope everyone enjoys a fantastic evening and feels proud of the difference their support will make. With Geraint leading the way, it’s sure to be a night that’s full of energy, inspiration and a few great stories from the saddle!”

Guests will enjoy a Hensol Castle-sponsored drinks reception and three-course dinner, alongside a charitable raffle and live and silent auctions featuring hospitality, experiences and sporting memorabilia.

Individual places are available from £125 plus VAT, with tables of ten from £1,250 plus VAT. Platinum and VIP packages are also available, with the VIP experience including a pre-event Champagne reception with Geraint.

For bookings and full package details visit theeventsroom.co.uk

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