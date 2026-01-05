Welsh darts duo make up wildcard premier league picks

Wildcards Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price had their spots confirmed in the eight-player line-up for this year’s Premier League Darts on Monday.

Clayton comes off an impressive run at this year’s PDC World Darts Championship, reaching the quarter finals for the second time.

Clayton previously took the Premier League crown in 2021.

Gerwyn Price, though he made a second round exit in the Championship, is no stranger to Premier League darts fans having reached finals night numerous times, including in 2025.

World champion Luke Littler will headline the participants as he attempts to dethrone rival Luke Humphries.

Littler, who recently secured back-to-back world titles, will be joined by Premier League debutants Gian van Veen – who lost in Saturday’s final at Alexandra Palace – and Northern Ireland’s World Cup winner Josh Rock.

Littler, defending Premier League champion Humphries, Van Veen and Michael van Gerwen were already assured of places in the 16-week tournament which gets under way in Newcastle on February 5, alongside fellow wildcard Stephen Bunting.

The format of the competition remains unchanged with each league night comprising quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final over the best of 11 legs.

Points will be awarded and the top four will contest the finale at London’s O2 Arena on May 28. Humphries edged out Littler 11-8 in last year’s tournament.