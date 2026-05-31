Welsh darts referee named ambassador for historic EuroGames Cardiff 2027

Mark Mansfield

Professional darts referee Huw Ware has been appointed as an ambassador for EuroGames Cardiff 2027, the first time the event has been held in the United Kingdom.

The annual multi-sport competition, which is Europe’s largest sporting event for LGBTQ+ athletes and allies, will take place in the Welsh capital from July 14 to 17, 2027.

Ware, who became the first openly gay man to referee a PDC World Darts Championship final in 2025, described the appointment as “one of the greatest honours of my life”.

The 32-year-old joins Olympic hockey medallist Sarah Jones and Wales football legend Jess Fishlock as official ambassadors for the event.

Having moved to Cardiff as a teenager, Ware said the city had played an important role in his own journey.

He said:

“I can tell you from my own personal experience that this is a city that will welcome all athletes.

“It will give you a safe space to compete and to enjoy yourselves in equal measure.”

The announcement comes shortly after registration opened for many of the sports that will feature at the 2027 Games, with thousands of competitors expected to travel to Wales.

Organisers say the event aims to create an inclusive sporting environment at a time when many LGBTQ+ people still face barriers to participation.

Research published by Stonewall earlier this year found that more than a third of LGBTQ+ people had experienced discrimination while exercising or taking part in sport.

EuroGames Cardiff 2027 will allow participants to register in the gender category in which they feel most comfortable competing.

Ware has been involved with the Professional Darts Corporation for a decade and also serves as the organisation’s LGBTQ+ ambassador.

Darts is expected to be one of the most popular competitions at the Games, with the tournament being organised by Out on the Oche, the official LGBTQ+ darts group supported by the PDC.

Ware said: “The beauty of darts is that it doesn’t matter who you are, what your background is, or where you are from.

“Both players have three darts in their hand, and it’s about who throws them better – that’s it.

“I encourage as many people as possible to enter, whether you are a beginner or have lots of experience.”

EuroGames is governed by the European Gay and Lesbian Sport Federation (EGLSF) and has been running since 1992.

The event is being delivered in Cardiff by Pride Sports, a UK organisation which works to improve LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport and physical activity.

You can register for next year’s games here