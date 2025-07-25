Welsh defender inks new Liverpool deal

Liverpool defender Owen Beck has signed a new long-term contract at Anfield and completed a season-long loan move to Derby.

The 22-year-old Welsh left-back had made three senior appearances for Liverpool and had previous loan spells at Famalicao in Portugal, Bolton and Dundee.

John Eustace

Beck spent last season in the Sky Bet Championship at Blackburn, where he played under Derby boss John Eustace.

“We built a really good connection. I feel like he got the best out of me,” Beck told Derby’s website.

The Wales under-21 international signed his first professional contract with Liverpool in June 2020.

He was called into the senior squad for the first time in October 2023 but is yet to win his first cap.

