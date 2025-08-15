Welsh EFL clubs to feature in new Panini sticker collection

Swansea City, Wrexham, Cardiff City and Newport County are set to feature in a collection from sticker and trading card giant Panini.

The world-renowned company has announced it is to join EFL as the Official Trading Card and Sticker Licensee on a multi-year deal.

A global leader in the collectables industry, known for its iconic stickers and cards, Panini’s partnership with the world’s original football competition and its clubs will celebrate the rich history and heritage of the EFL and bring fans closer to the game.

It’s the first time in over 20 years that the EFL has partnered with a trading card and sticker company, and the first collection is set to launch at the end of 2025.

The collaboration promises to strike at the heart of football fan culture and create a unique and personal connection to all 72 EFL Clubs, with the first-ever EFL hobby trading cards featuring player autographs and memorabilia for collectors to chase.

For the first time ever, all 72 clubs will feature in one sticker collection! Your club’s shinies are coming in November⚽#EFLxPanini pic.twitter.com/en2aElmpnb — EFL (@EFL) August 13, 2025

Panini will have a presence across all three EFL divisions as well as the five Wembley Finals.

EFL Chief Commercial Officer, Ben Wright, said: “The EFL is part of the fabric of life for hundreds of millions of fans across the world. This new partnership with Panini provides the opportunity and new ways for the League and our Clubs to engage with supporters, in particular, younger fans.”

“We look forward to working with Panini on this new venture, where the League, following the inaugural season of Fantasy EFL, will continue to provide ways for new and existing audiences to engage with EFL football beyond just the 90 minutes on the pitch.”

The partnership will feature all 72 EFL clubs across the three divisions. It will include the launch of the first ever EFL hobby trading cards, which will feature player autographs and memorabilia. Panini will also have presence across the EFL’s three divisions and five Wembley finals.

Katie Gritt, Head of Marketing – Sport, Panini, said, “We are partnering with the EFL, to bring collecting Panini to fans of all 72 EFL clubs. With every club set to feature in our collections.”

“We look forward to celebrating the talent throughout the EFL.”

