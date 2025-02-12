Welsh Fire to become ‘global brand’ after ‘landmark’ deal

Welsh Fire are planning a future on the global stage after announcing the owners of Washington Freedom as partners in the team.

Glamorgan Cricket have announced they have entered into an exclusivity agreement with Sanjay Govil, the owner of the Washington Freedom Major League Cricket franchise, in the final stage of the process to secure private expertise and investment into Welsh Fire.

The Welsh club says it is a landmark moment for the club in securing an equal stakes 50/50 partnership with Govil.

Strategic partner

Glamorgan say that Washington Freedom will act as a strategic partner for Welsh Fire’s future success, bringing best-in-class knowledge and expertise to grow the franchise’s popularity with fans and players both locally and globally.

Govil is the founder and chairman of the U.S.-based tech companies Infinite Computer Solutions and Zyter TruCare. He made his first substantial investment into the sport as the inaugural owner of the D.C.-based cricket team, the Washington Freedom, which plays within the U.S. professional T20 league, Major League Cricket (MLC). The Freedom team, with former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as head coach, won the league championship in 2024.

Glamorgan County Cricket Club Chair Mark Rhydderch-Roberts said “It was vitally important for us that any investment partner shared our values, our strategic and commercial aims and our ambition to grow as an international brand. Washington Freedom ticked all of the boxes and has been our preferred bidder for some time so we are delighted that they have chosen to partner with us.

“They share our belief that both Glamorgan and Welsh Fire have huge potential and that Welsh Fire, in particular, can become a global brand, opening commercial opportunities on a different scale across the whole spectrum of Welsh Cricket.

“The growth of the global game and the role of The Hundred in engaging new audiences, transforming the Women’s game and showcasing the best global talent means that we are really excited by the endless opportunities that this partnership will present to both parties.”

Govil added “I’m thrilled for this next step forward in renewing and expanding cricket for the next generation of fans. I’m looking forward to the benefits our partnership will have not only for recreational cricket in the United Kingdom, but for strengthening the cross-border relationship between international teams, franchises, and fans for years to come.”

Contractual details

Glamorgan and Govil are expected to negotiate contractual details over the next eight weeks. The ECB is selling off 49% stakes in each of the 8 Hundred franchises whilst retaining ownership of the overall tournament. Given the strength of the relationship developed between the parties Glamorgan increased the stake it initially planned to sell (49%) by 1% to create an equal ownership split.

Any potential influx of money will be cascaded throughout the game, to both recreational and professional areas, which will help with the growth of cricket across Wales.

Since its launch four years ago, the competition has successfully introduced new audiences to cricket, driven commercial revenue, and played a transformational role in advancing the women’s game.

Welsh Fire has engaged with a new demographic since launch with a third of tickets purchased by females and over a fifth of attendees under 16s.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

