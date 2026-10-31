Welsh football grounds go viral after fan shares breathtaking backdrops online

Nation Cymru staff

A Welsh football fan has gone viral after sharing images of his twelve ‘best backdrops’ from across Wales to prove his claim that Wales has some of the best football grounds in the world.

Newport and Cymru supporter, Sean Mills compiled a thread on X earlier this week to find the best backdrops in Wales, and was surprised to find over 15,000 people interacting with his post.

He wrote: “There’s so many others that could have been included, but here’s twelve of the best in no particular order..”

First on the list is Maes Y Parc, home of CPD Penrhyndeudraeth in Gwynedd.

He shared: “With views of Yr Wyddfa from the ground, CPD Penrhyndeudraeth boast an incredible backdrop from their Maes Y Parc home. You also have views of the steam train passing via the Ffestiniog Railway line above.”

Next up is Abertridwr Park, Aber Valley FC, Caerphilly.

Sean shared: “Abertridwr Park is nestled on the valley floor which gives it stunning views of the nearby mountains from every direction. A great community club too.”

The next grounds winning praise from Sean is Y Traeth, Porthmadog FC, Gwynedd.

Sean writes: “Y Traeth, which translates as The Beach, is number one on my list of grounds to do in Wales. I’ve driven past a few times and the scenery surrounding the ground is just incredible.”

Llandysul Park is next up for praise from Mills – the grounds of CPD Llandysul in Ceridigion.

He writes: “Llandysul Park has an incredible backdrop thanks to its location downhill from the town of Llandysul in west Wales.”

“Views from the ground include St Tysul’s Church which dates all the way back to the 13th century.”

Cwmnantygroes, the home of Abertillery Bluebirds in Blaenau Gwent features next on Mills’ list.

He shares: “Cwmnantygroes gained prominence after featuring in British Football’s Greatest Grounds by Mike Bayly. It’s worthy of its place – photos don’t do the breathtaking surrounding landscape justice.”

Up next is one of Mills’ favourite spots, Cae Sling, Penmaenmawr Phoenix in Conwy County Borough.

He writes: “Another that’s near the top of my list to visit, Penmaenmawr Phoenix not only boasts south facing views of Yr Eryri but also north facing views across the Irish Sea.”

“An incredible blend of a sea and mountain backdrop.”

Clydach Recreation Ground, the home of Clydach Wasps, in Monmouthshire is next up for praise.

Mills shares: “Clydach Recreation Ground is a wonderful ground nestled in the scenic Clydach Gorge. It has a lovely mountain backdrop and a rustic, old school main stand.”

Cae Clyd, Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateur’s grounds in Gwynedd is next on the list, and it comes in for some of the highest praise.

Mills shares: Another ground I hope to visit soon, Cae Clyd is considered one of the most breathtaking grounds in Wales and it’s easy to see why.

“The pitch is situated within Eryri National Park and boasts an insane backdrop.”

Gwynfi Welfare Ground is the last of the current batch (which is sure to grow). The pitch for Gwynfi United, Neath Port Talbot is also one of his favourites.

He writes: “Last but my no means least, Gwynfi United undoubtedly has one of the best backdrops I’ve been to. Located in the Afan Valley, it’s nearly 400m above sea level and has the views to prove it.”

The rundown also includes three other pitches – Ynys Park and Glasbrook Field in Rhondda and Tredegar Leisure Complex. You can view those on his X account here.

“Obsessed”

Mills told Nation Cymru: “I compiled the list just to show the beauty of football grounds in Wales.

“The Welsh domestic game is often overlooked, yet the settings for a lot of these grounds are so unique that I genuinely think we have some of the most picturesque grounds in the world”

BEST BACKDROP IN WALES 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wales has some of the best backdrops at football grounds in the world. I compiled a thread to find the best backdrops in Wales. There’s so many others that could have been included, but here’s twelve of the best in no particular order.. https://t.co/37bxMb0Kya — Sean (@seangroundhops) October 29, 2026

“I’m a Newport County and Wales fan who’s obsessed with watching football all around the world.

“I’ve followed Wales to China, Kazakhstan and Armenia amongst others but there’s nowhere in the world I don’t aspire to watch football at.”

And despite travelling all over the world, for Sean, there’s no place like home, and despite stiff competition, he’s not shifting from his long-held position that Wales’ football ground backdrops are most-certainly some of the best in the world.