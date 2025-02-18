Welsh lovespoon inspired Cymru women’s shirt launched

Cymru have launched a new women’s away shirt ready for the Nations League and Euro 2025 – and it features a particularly unique inspiration.

The new away shirt which the Cymru’s women’s side will wear for their Nations League campaign which kicks off next week and at this Euro 2025 Championship in Switzerland has been revealed – with a design which draws inspiration from the traditional Welsh lovespoon.

The ‘mint’ shirt with blue stripes will be available from February 21st via JD Sports – the day Cymru play their first Nations League match away against Italy.

Welsh cultural identity

A statement on the Football Association of Wales website said: “Cymru and adidas are proud to announce the launch of the new Cymru Women’s away shirt, a design that intertwines football passion with Welsh cultural identity.

“The team will wear the shirt during a momentous year as they prepare to make history at their first UEFA Women’s EURO finals in Switzerland.

“The shirt’s eye-catching graphics draw inspiration from the traditional Welsh lovespoon, a tradition that dates back centuries. This intricately crafted gift is reimagined in the shirt’s design, reflecting the deep connection between the sport and Wales’ rich heritage.

“Crafted with adidas’ AEROREADY technology and an embroided team crest, the shirt is designed to keep players and fans comfortable and proud.

“In line with adidas’ commitment to sustainability, this product is made with 100% recycled materials. By reusing materials that have already been created, adidas helps to reduce waste and reliance on finite resources, minimising the environmental footprint of their products.

“The new Cymru Women’s away shirt will be available to buy in-store and online from our exclusive retail partner JD from Friday 21 February.”

Ymlaen, Cymru! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Introducing the @Cymru UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 away jersey. Available from 21st Feb. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/TS5Qe3k3hO — adidas UK (@adidasUK) February 17, 2025

Cymru recently named their squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Sweden, which saw the welcome return of Elise Hughes and Esther Morgan from long-term injuries.

Anterior cruciate ligament

Hughes ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in April and made her return for Crystal Palace last weekend, coming on as a late substitute in the Eagles’ FA Cup victory over Newcastle.

The 23-year-old striker had just impressed for Wales when she suffered the ligament injury, scoring twice in the Euro 2025 qualifying victory against Kosovo.

Sheffield United defender Morgan also spent nearly a year out of the game with ankle ligament damage.

Manchester United defender Scarlett Hill wins her first Wales call-up for this month’s Nations League double header; the Oldham product has previously been capped by England Under-17s.

Southampton forward Rachel Rowe misses out through injury as Chelsea midfielder Sophie Ingle continues her recovery from ACL damage.

Everton defender Hayley Ladd is set to win her 100th cap against Italy in Monza on February 21.

Sweden visit Wrexham’s Stok Racecourse Ground four days later.

The Euro 2025 training base for Rhian Wilkinson’s squad, meanwhile, has been confirmed.

Wales are to be based in the town of Lipperswil for their group campaign against England, France and the Netherlands and will use FC Weinfelden’s training facility.

Squad: O Clark (Leicester), L O’Sullivan-Jones (Gwalia), S Middleton-Patel (Man Utd), R Roberts (Real Betis), J Green (Crystal Palace), C Estcourt (DC Power), H Ladd (Everton), G Evans (Liverpool), M Davies (Man City), L Woodham (Crystal Palace – on loan from Seattle Reign), E Powell (Bristol City), S Hill (Man Utd), E Morgan (Sheff Utd), A Griffiths (Durham – on loan from Southampton), A James (Seattle Reign), L Joel (Newcastle), C Jones (IFK Norrkoping), F Morgan (Bristol City), J Fishlock (Seattle Reign), C Holland (Liverpool), E Jones (Sunderland), K Barton (Charlton), M McAteer (Sunderland), M Griffiths (Man Utd), H Cain (Leicester), E Hughes (Crystal Palace).

