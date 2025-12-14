Welsh MMA pioneer Brett Johns announces retirement after final defeat in Madrid

Welsh MMA star Brett Johns has announced his retirement from the sport after a 13-year professional career, following his final fight in Madrid on Saturday night.

Johns, 32, revealed the decision in an exclusive interview with S4C’s digital platforms, recorded immediately after his defeat to Nikolay “Slick Nick” Grozdev in a contest for the Way of the Warrior (WOW) World Featherweight title.

The Moldovan-Irish fighter claimed victory via second-round stoppage, denying Johns the fairytale ending of a third world title.

The interview, now available on S4C’s online channels, offers a candid and emotional reflection from the Swansea-born athlete, who confirmed he is stepping away from competition as he and his wife Carys prepare for the arrival of their second child.

“Fighting has been part of my identity for over 13 years,” Johns said. “Every day I train once or twice, and I see the stress on my family. My wife works with the little ones while I’m away from home training and fighting.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to finish, but it was the right decision. Fighting has given me so much and I’m terribly grateful to the sport. But my wife has had to sit there and watch everything I’ve gone through. Now it’s time to spend more time with Carys, with Giuseppe the dog. Thank you for the memories. See you in the future.”

Johns entered the bout hoping to add a WOW title to the Cage Warriors and Titan FC world championships he won earlier in his career.

Grozdev, however, arrived in strong form and extended his winning streak with a clinical performance.

Over more than a decade in the sport, Johns established himself as one of Wales’s most successful MMA fighters.

UFC

He became the first Welshman to compete in the UFC and later fought with leading global promotions Bellator and the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Saturday night’s defeat brings the curtain down on a career that saw Johns become a trailblazer for Welsh fighters at the sport’s top level.

The full exclusive interview with Brett Johns is available now on S4C’s digital platforms.