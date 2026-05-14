Welsh para-archer wins gold at European championships

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh para-archer who works supporting blind people has won his third gold medal in just eight months.

Nick Thomas, 48, from Talysarn in Dyffryn Nantlle, claimed gold at the European para-championships in Rome earlier this month, adding to world and British titles won during a remarkable run of success.

Nick, who is registered blind, works as a development officer with the North Wales Society of the Blind.

Last September he became world para-archery champion after winning gold in South Korea.

He then secured a second gold medal in April after winning the British Blind Society competition in Lilleshall, Shropshire.

Reflecting on his latest triumph, Nick said maintaining such a high standard over several competitions had made him particularly proud.

“Winning the world championship has to be the highlight,” he said.

“But winning the British championship and the European championships all within eight months of each other creates a great sense of pride, that I have been able to maintain a consistent level of competition.”

Only three para-archers have ever held both the world and European championships at the same time.

“It’s not an easy thing to achieve,” he admitted.

Nick said there was currently little higher for him to aim for in the sport, although he would welcome the inclusion of para-archery in the Paralympics.

Despite his recent success, he has no plans to step away from competition.

“I want to try to continue shooting for as long as I can — while I enjoy it,” he said.

Nick also thanked his family and the family of his brother-in-law, Tom Hutton, who acts as his “spotter” by helping describe the position of arrows during events.

He also paid tribute to Canolfan Talysarn for allowing him to train there free of charge.