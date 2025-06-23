Welsh players help smash world rugby records in 35-hour match

Welsh amateur rugby players were among those who have officially made rugby history at Mullingar RFC, Ireland where they completed the Longest Games of Rugby ever played.

The women’s team clocked in an astonishing 26 hours and 33 minutes, and the men’s team pushed through to an incredible 34 hours and 48 minutes.

The footage from the matches is currently being verified by Guinness World Records.

Challenge

What began as an ambitious challenge turned into a display of resilience, teamwork, and determination as players faced extreme conditions over the two-day event.

With relentless heat bearing down on Wednesday, several participants battled heatstroke, pushing their bodies to the limit. The local fire brigade came to the rescue, filling water baths on site to help players cool down and stay safe in the searing temperatures.

As night fell, a new challenge emerged: cold mist and damp air that settled in overnight. But the teams dug deep, supporting each other every step of the way.

When the sun rose on Thursday morning, exhaustion gave way to adrenaline, and with the finish line in sight, both teams summoned their final reserves of strength to break two world records.

Their historic achievement was celebrated in front of a roaring crowd at the Aviva Stadium last Friday evening as the British & Irish Lions took on Argentina. The players were honoured at halftime with a pitch walk and greeted with applause as official world record holders.

So far, the event has raised £115,000 in support of three charities: Wooden Spoon, LooseHeadz, and The Lions Trust, which will help save lives and support children through the power of rugby.

“This was about more than breaking records,” said Matt Bishop, Wooden Spoon player. “It was about community, perseverance, and doing something extraordinary to support causes we care deeply about. Every blister, bruise, and sleepless hour was worth it.”

Determination

Among the inspirational players flying the flag for Wales was Ni Butler, taking on his sixth world record attempt for the longest rugby match. Known for his determination and passion for the sport, Ni once again pushed through his limits, showing what grit and resilience look like.

Other representatives from Wales were married couple Melanie and James Burge-Davies, well-known supporters of Wooden Spoon and familiar faces at Wooden Spoon’s annual Vets Fest rugby tournament. Their participation in this extreme challenge underscored their long-standing commitment to using rugby as a force for good.

Sarah Webb, Wooden Spoon CEO, said: “We are incredibly grateful to every single player who took part in this extraordinary effort. Not only did they break world records – they’ve helped change lives.

“The funds raised will make a huge difference to the children and young people with disabilities or facing disadvantage that we support at Wooden Spoon. This was a phenomenal act of grit, determination and community.”

The sponsors who helped make The Longest Game happen include LMAX Exchange, ICS Mortgages, Canterbury, OPRO , NOCCO, and d3 tape.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

