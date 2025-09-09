Welsh rugby star Rhys Patchell announces retirement

Celebrated Wales international Rhys Patchell has officially announced his retirement from professional rugby. His journey, including his time in Japan and the decision to step away from the game, is captured in a new S4C documentary.

The 32-year-old confirmed the news ahead of a three-part documentary on S4C, Rhys Patchell: Japan a’r Gic Olaf (Rhys Patchell: Japan and the Last Kick) which begins on S4C on 24 September at 20:25. With exclusive access to S4C cameras, the series offers a unique insight into the life of Rhys and his wife Heledd, as they embark on a transformative first year of marriage during Rhys’s first season in Japan.

Patchell earned 22 caps for Wales between 2013 and 2023, representing his country at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. He began his career with Cardiff Blues (now Cardiff Rugby) before moving to the Scarlets and played Super Rugby with New Zealand’s Highlanders before moving to Japan to join NEC Green Rockets Tokatsu.

“Mixed” feelings

Rhys Patchell said: “It feels quite mixed to know that I’ve played my last professional rugby game. I still love the game, but I suppose I’m just expressing it in a different way from now on.

“I felt a bit mixed on the day itself too – I didn’t want to take my boots off in the changing room because I knew that would be it. Once the boots were off, that was the last day.”

But rugby will remain central to his life, as he has begun coaching work as a consultant with the Dragons:

“My intention is to stay involved – rugby is still a big part of my life, and I’ve tried to stay connected with it. Working with the Dragons is something I really enjoy, and I hope to stay in rugby through media work as well, covering and discussing different games during the season.”

Perseverance

Reflecting on the moments he treasures most, Patchell said: “In the end, I’m most proud of my perseverance – dealing with injuries and maintaining the belief that I could come back and perform at the same level, if not better, after each setback.

“Playing for Wales, competing in the World Cup and the Six Nations at the Principality Stadium were unforgettable moments, but what I’ll remember most are the people I did it all with. Those who supported me from the sidelines – driving me to training, washing kit, feeding me – all those things. And the teammates I put my boots on alongside and rolled up my sleeves with. At the end of the day, once you hang the shirts up and close the chapter on playing, that’s all you have left.

“I feel fortunate to have travelled the world and know I can pick up the phone to a friend anywhere who’ll happily go for a coffee – and that’s a really cool thing.”