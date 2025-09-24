Welsh Rugby Union appoints new chief operating officer

Gavin Marshall has been appointed as the Welsh Rugby Union’s (WRU) new chief operating officer.

Marshall, who is originally from Pembrokeshire, joins the WRU from Bristol Sport, where he was chief executive of the group which includes Bristol City, Bristol Bears and Bristol Flyers.

The WRU described Marshall’s appointment as “the final piece in the jigsaw” after CEO Abi Tierney stated her intention to streamline the executive team at the Union.

He joins Director of Rugby and Elite Performance Dave Reddin, Director of the Community Game Geraint John, Chief People Officer Lydia Stirling and Leighton Davies in Tierney’s new look executive team.

‘Pivotal’

“This is a pivotal executive role responsible for driving operational excellence, efficiency, and profitable performance across all WRU operational activities and we are delighted to welcome Gavin on Board as our new Chief Operating Officer,” said WRU chair Richard Collier-Keywood.

Marshall joined the Bristol sporting group as Group CFO in 2016 and was made Group CEO in the summer of 2022.

He said: “For almost a decade I have lived and breathed our multi-sport offering, and I am proud to have played a part in helping drive record growth across all five sports teams during that time. “Being a proud Welshman, the opportunity to work for the WRU is a dream come true for me.”

Marshall begins his new role on November 3, but the Union say he is already contributing to its controversial review of the professional game in Wales.