Welsh Rugby Union set to make lead appointment for women’s game in new year

The Welsh Rugby Union is set to make a new lead appointment for the women’s game in 2025 alongside a raft of other changes as a result of recommendations from a strategic review, the governing body has announced.

Last week it was confirmed Nigel Walker had resigned from his position as WRU executive director of rugby in response to Wales’ decline, with the men’s team’s losing run extended to a record 12 matches which has seen Warren Gatland’s side occupy their lowest ever world-ranking position of 11th.

In November, Ioan Cunningham had left his position as Wales women’s head coach by mutual agreement.

Contract negotiations

Cunningham’s departure after three years at the helm followed a recent turbulent spell in the Welsh women’s game which saw the WRU’s handling of now completed contract negotiations fiercely criticised.

On Tuesday afternoon, the WRU confirmed the appointment of a new head coach was set for January, ahead of the Guinness Six Nations which starts on March 22 when Wales will travel to Scotland.

The WRU’s strategic review was conducted by board members Alison Thorne and Claire Donovan.

Key recommendations of the review include creating a new Women’s game lead who will be responsible for all aspects of the women’s game. The senior position will set and implement strategy and also directly manage the Wales women head coach.

The WRU said this would provide “new and clear lines of responsibilities to be established throughout the management team and high-performance structure” at the governing body.

As part of the previous negotiations, it is understood that Wales players received a three-hour ultimatum to agree fresh terms – and there was a threat of the national squad being withdrawn from the recent WXV2 tournament in South Africa and next year’s England-hosted World Cup.

Changes

The WRU said there would now be changes to the way future negotiations are constructed, so “maximising transparency and enabling all parties to be properly represented.”

A central premise is to be established where contracted players are treated as primary employees of the WRU, even where other club or employment contracts are also present.

Professional working practices will also be “reset” to help support the mental and physical wellbeing of all WRU colleagues.

WRU chief executive Abi Tierney said: “This review has been hugely informative and its recommendations will significantly advance the women’s and girls’ game in Wales.

“It is important and right to note that apologies have been made on behalf of the WRU for our role in protracted negotiations.

“By bringing matters to our attention in August, our players have been instrumental in helping us establish a new way of working together and they have brought about changes which will pay dividends to those that follow them long into the future.”

Tierney added: “The job is not complete but we are confident that we are now in a good place and, with a new head coach due to be appointed in January, the Wales women’s national squad can look forward to the new year with enthusiasm and optimism about what it may bring.

“We have been humbled by this process, but we are not jaded by it.

“We are confident that a positive outcome has been achieved and are grateful to all those who have participated for their honesty and constructive input.”

