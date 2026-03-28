Welsh rugby’s talent isn’t the problem – it’s a lack of minutes for young players

Andy Jones

Having spent time in both the Welsh development pathway and the French professional system, the question of player exposure has always interested me.

In my previous piece I argued that Welsh rugby may not have a talent problem, but it may soon face a minutes problem.

A comparison of the 2026 Under-20 Six Nations squads shows that French players have accumulated almost twice as many senior professional minutes this season (5,012) as their Welsh counterparts (2,544).

Across the French cohort, senior exposure is distributed widely. By contrast, within the Welsh group a large proportion of players have yet to appear in senior professional rugby.

Twenty-six of the Welsh players selected in match-day squads have recorded zero senior minutes this season. Repeated exposure is a critical ingredient in the development of young players, and distribution of exposure appears to be an area where the French system is currently functioning well.

It is often argued that France simply has more professional clubs and therefore more opportunities for young players. That may be true. But it also highlights a structural difference in how early players are exposed to senior rugby.

While ProD2 is often cited as the primary development platform in France, the data suggests that exposure is occurring across both professional leagues.

Within the French Under-20 cohort, 2,276 senior minutes have been accumulated in the Top 14 compared with 1,118 in ProD2, indicating that top flight clubs are also giving meaningful opportunities to young players.

Both leagues operate under promotion and relegation, where results carry immediate consequences. Interestingly, the United Rugby Championship operates without relegation.

The contrast becomes particularly visible in the front row. Three French props within the cohort have already accumulated 613 professional minutes from 18 appearances, including six starts. Two of those players are attached to Top 14 clubs, with the third playing in ProD2.

Among the Welsh cohort, no prop has recorded any senior professional playing minutes this season.

That difference may reflect a broader development philosophy, with French clubs appearing more willing to expose young players to senior rugby earlier, even in technically demanding positions.

Tom Bowen

Welsh exposure also appears concentrated in a small number of individuals. Tom Bowen alone accounts for 866 of the 1,673 senior minutes accumulated by Welsh backs this season, 51.8 percent of the total. The opportunities that do exist therefore appear heavily concentrated rather than widely distributed.

Individual opportunities continue to emerge. This weekend, teenage fly half Carwyn Leggatt-Jones was released from the Wales Under-20 squad to start for the Scarlets in the URC, a valuable exposure opportunity at a critical stage of development.

The wider question, however, is how consistently those opportunities exist across an entire cohort of emerging players.

Another interesting pattern emerges when looking at where Welsh forwards are accumulating their senior minutes.

Of the 871 professional minutes recorded by Welsh forwards, only 76 have come within the Welsh regional system. The remaining 795 minutes, more than 90 percent, have been accumulated with English clubs.

In other words, the majority of early professional exposure for Welsh forwards in this group is occurring outside Wales.

Professional exposure

The data does not necessarily point to a problem with player development, but it does highlight where early professional exposure is currently occurring and raises questions about how different systems create those opportunities.

France’s Under-20 side have now won the last two Six Nations championships, while the senior French team has also won two of the most recent tournaments. The alignment of success at both levels raises an interesting question about how players transition from age grade rugby into the senior professional game.

The WRU are reportedly exploring the creation of a Wales A or Under-23 side to help bridge the gap between academy rugby and the senior international environment. Such initiatives may provide additional opportunities, but they would likely offer only limited exposure compared with the consistent week to week minutes accumulated in professional club competitions.

For context, this comparison focuses on players selected in match day squads for Wales and France during the 2026 Under-20 Six Nations and examines the senior professional minutes they had accumulated during the current season. Senior minutes include appearances in the Top 14, ProD2, United Rugby Championship, the Premiership Rugby Cup and European competitions such as the Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup. With several months of the professional season still remaining, these figures represent a mid season snapshot rather than a full season total.

Opportunities

Welsh rugby does not lack talented young players. The question is how early those players begin accumulating meaningful senior exposure and how widely those opportunities are distributed across a generation.

Development is shaped by repetition. By the number of games young players play and the pressure attached to them.

France and Wales currently appear to be operating in two different exposure environments.

The real question is what that means in three or four years’ time, when these players reach the senior international stage.

Andrew Jones is a former professional rugby performance analyst who worked within Welsh rugby before spending six seasons in the French professional system with Grenoble and Section Paloise. He was also part of Namibia’s staff at the 2015 Rugby World Cup and writes about player development in professional rugby.