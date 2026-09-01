Welsh sailor claims world championship bronze just one point short of title

A Welsh sailor has secured his third world championship medal after finishing just one point short of the title at the 2026 ILCA 7 World Championships.

Micky Beckett took bronze in Dublin Bay with 48 points, on a dramatic final day in which he recorded seventh and fifth in the two-race medal series.

The result adds another world championship medal to Beckett’s collection, following his silver in 2023 and bronze in 2024.

Beckett was joined in the top 10 by fellow British Sailing Team athletes Elliot Hanson in fifth and Finley Dickinson in ninth.

For the second consecutive year, Britain was the only nation to have more than one athlete finish inside the top 10, underlining the “strength and depth” of the British ILCA 7 squad.

Hanson finished just one point behind Beckett in fifth on 49 points, while Dickinson ended the championship in ninth on 54 points.

For Beckett, the bronze came after an intensely fought week and despite narrowly missing out on the title he had set out to win.

Speaking after the podium celebrations, Beckett said: “I came here to try and win my first world championship, and even though I’ve missed that goal by only 1 point, I’m going to take this result and still be proud of it.

“This was the hardest week of sailing I’ve ever done, it was such a mental test and I could easily have finished so much worse than a bronze medal, it now feels like a victory.

“I’m happy also to see three Brits in the top 10, no other country had more than one athlete in the top 10 so I’m really pleased for our coach Chris, he’s done so much for us. One of us will come back to bring it home.”

Hungary’s Jonatán Vadnai claimed a historic first ILCA 7 world championship title for his nation with 47 points, while double Olympic champion Australia’s Matt Wearn took silver on countback after also finishing on 48 points.

Following a short autumn break, attention will turn to the 2027 world championships in Fortaleza, Brazil, taking place from 15-23 January.

The event will also provide the first opportunity for Beckett, Hanson and Dickinson to qualify the nation for LA28 and secure a place for a British athlete in the ILCA 7 class at the Games.

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