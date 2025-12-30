Welsh sports star takes a trip down memory lane in new documentary

Ella Groves

A Welsh sporting legend is revisiting his journey from humble beginnings to Olympic gold medallist in a new documentary which airs tonight.

In the new S4C documentary, Geraint Thomas: Y Daith (The Journey), Geraint explores the highs and lows of his career so far, from the streets of Birchgrove, Cardiff to the summit of the Alpe d’Huez.

Told largely in his own words, the documentary follows his unlikely path into cycling.

As a child in Cardiff, Geraint found a place at the Maindy Flyers club – a decision that would change not only his life but Welsh sporting history.

He said: “I was fortunate, I was pretty good at it straight away, I won a few races quite quickly, I was in Maindy mini league, I remember getting so nervous with it sometimes, I was even sick before it once.”

Luke Rowe, his teammate, friend, and co-presenter on their podcast Watts Occurring, noted the raw talent that Geraint exhibited from an early age.

Rowe said: “When he was 15 or 16 he started to realise that there might be something in this for me beyond just a bit of fun.”

The documentary lifts the curtain on the unforgiving world of elite cycling as Geraint recalls moving to Manchester and becoming part of British Cycling’s campaign to dominate the Olympics at just 22 years old.

Describing the moment he won gold at the Beijing Olympics, he said: “Beijing was insane, went into that final it was massively pressurised, one mistake by me could cost the whole team… you’ve been preparing for it best part of two years.

“There’s a lot of pressure to not mess it up for everyone else as well. To secure that gold, I never thought I’d get it that soon in my career having just turned 22 so to be a part of that was just mad really.”

The focus then shifts onto his achievements at the Tour de France, with those closest to Geraint including his wife Sara and teammates Luke Rowe and Owain Doull offering insight.

On his attempts to lose weight for the tournament, Sara said: “Geraint is quiet, Geraint, who wants food, doesn’t really say anything. You had to learn not to take it personally.

“He had improved by the end – coping with hangryness… I don’t think he realised how miserable he was. But it was part of the package of what you had to do.”

Reliving the time he won two consecutive stages at the Tour de France as well as being the first up the Alpe d’Huez, Geraint said: “It went well, obviously Froomie lost time early on due to a little crash, I was quite happy with that , didn’t bother me to be honest.

“Once we got to the Alps that’s when it all turns to the legs and how physically fit you are.”

Whilst recalling the career highlights of the Welsh sporting legend, the documentary focuses more on understanding the man behind them and the quiet determination that drove him.

Airing on 30 December you can see Geraint Thomas: Y Daith (The Journey) on S4C at 9pm and on demand: S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer

