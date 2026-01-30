Welsh teenager makes history as world’s fastest deaf racing driver

An 18-year-old deaf racing driver from Pontypool is set to make motorsport history as he announces a major step towards competing in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) – one of the most prestigious touring car series in the world.

Caleb McDuff, who has just turned 18, aims to compete in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB – his first step on a bold three-year pathway aimed squarely at the BTCC grid.

The Porsche Carrera Cup runs as part of the BTCC race weekend package, broadcast to millions of viewers in the UK and internationally, placing Caleb firmly on a global motorsport stage.

But this is not just a racing story.

Caleb is deaf – and what makes this announcement truly remarkable is how he is now able to compete at this level.

He was born hearing but contracted a serious ear infection when he was two which resulted in the loss of his hearing.

Caleb raced while being completely deaf for most of his early career but gained real-time team communication through technology when he was 16 and stepped up to adult national-level competition.

This breakthrough was made possible by a bespoke technological solution engineered by his father, Ian McDuff, from Pontypool. The system directly interfaces Caleb’s cochlear implants with the team’s in-car radio communications, allowing real-time communication with engineers and race control.

Caleb is now able to race with full two-way radio communication, effectively allowing him to “hear” in the car.

Crucially, this solution has never been done before in motorsport.

“Motorsport relies heavily on radio communication for safety and performance, and that has always been a huge barrier for deaf drivers,” said Ian McDuff.

“What we’ve developed isn’t just about helping Caleb race — it’s about proving that cochlear implant users can safely and reliably use two-way communications in extreme environments. This has the potential to benefit other CI users in sport, education, industry and any activity where robust, real-time communication is critical.”

The new system allows Caleb to compete on a level playing field in one of the most demanding environments in sport, while also opening the door for wider applications beyond racing.

When Caleb raced without the benefit of being able to hear he had to rely on instinct, visual awareness and anticipation alone. The new system allows him to compete on a level playing field in one of the most demanding environments in sport.

The achievement cements Caleb’s status as the world’s fastest Deaf racing driver and marks a major milestone not only for Welsh motorsport, but for disability inclusion, technology and innovation in elite sport.

Yet Caleb’s ambitions go far beyond lap times and trophies.

Alongside his racing career, he is determined to use his platform to inspire the next generation of Deaf children, showing them that hearing loss does not limit ambition – and that with belief, technology and relentless hard work, even the highest levels of sport are within reach.

“I’ve spent my whole life being told what Deaf people can’t do,” said Caleb.

“Now I want to show what we can do — if we aim high, work hard and don’t give up.”

Find out more about Caleb via https://calebmcduff.co.uk/