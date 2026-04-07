Welsh youngsters named national champions at ‘Formula 1’ Racing UK Finals

Phoenix Fires, a team of six 11-year-old students from Ysgol Cynwd Sant in Maesteg, were crowned National Champions at the prestigious STEM Racing UK Primary National Finals, held at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Sheffield.

After an energy-filled day competing against over 60 other teams, Phoenix Fires secured the prestigious place at the top of the podium. The team, made up of Imogen, Celyn, Joseff, Loki, Magi, and Anya, was joined on the podium by Team Zion of St Margaret’s CofE Primary School in Barking, and The Venomous Vipers from St Mary’s Primary School in Walthamstow.

Phoenix Fires team member Celyn commented on their win: “It feels amazing to be National Champions! We didn’t expect to come first – we were so shcoked when our team was announced. This has been one of the best experiences of our life, and we have learned so much from taking part in the competition – we’re better friends than ever too!”

The STEM Racing competition challenges students to design, manufacture, and race miniature paper Formula One-style cars, launching them down a 20-metre track using compressed air. Teams must optimise aerodynamic performance while complying with detailed technical regulations.

Beyond engineering, students present comprehensive project work, including portfolios outlining Design & Engineering development, brand identity creation, and custom-made pit display stands.

Winning teams were judged by a panel of F1® team members, industry professionals, and STEM Racing alumni, who assessed teams across a variety pf categories including Research & Development and Sponsorship & Marketing. Several awards were presented to recognise outstanding work across the different subject areas.

This year’s STEM Racing UK competition has been the programme’s most successful to date, with a 15% increase in student participation, making it the largest National Finals ever. Teams earned their place at the event following over 30 highly competitive regional finals, held between November and February across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, with over 6,000 students in attendance.

Commenting on the event, STEM Racing Project Director Tom Milner said: “The Primary stage of the competition is always incredibly inspiring – seeing our youngest pupils begin their STEM Racing journeys is just brilliant, and this year was our best event yet. The talent and skills the teams demonstrated both on and off the track was next level, and we were so proud to see them put everything they have learned into action.”