We’re not going to Dublin to lie down – Eddie James

Wales will head to Dublin determined to “have a go” at Ireland despite being written off as heavy underdogs and sitting bottom of the Guinness Six Nations table, centre Eddie James has insisted.

Steve Tandy’s side are priced as long as 16-1 by some bookmakers to spring a shock on Friday night and end a run of 14 consecutive Six Nations defeats. Ireland, by contrast, revived their title challenge in emphatic fashion last weekend with a 42-21 demolition of England at the Allianz Stadium — their highest-ever points tally at the venue.

But Scarlets centre James says Wales will not travel to the Aviva Stadium with a defensive mindset.

“We don’t go into any game thinking we can’t win,” said the 23-year-old.

“That’s not the mindset to have in any professional sport. We’re definitely going there to put our best foot forward and have a go at them.

“Ireland are a top side, they’ve got threats everywhere and are a well-drilled team.

“But for us it’s building from our performance against Scotland and trying to implement that into Ireland. It’s going to be a big ask, but one we’re looking forward to.”

Wales showed signs of improvement in their narrow 26-23 defeat to Scotland two weeks ago, after heavy losses to England and France in their opening fixtures. They scored two well-worked tries and led until five minutes from time before Scotland snatched victory.

James believes that performance has given the squad renewed belief.

“We played with a bit more intent. Not scared to make mistakes, attacking more with and without the ball,” he said.

“It was a big boost and the confidence has gone up 100 per cent.

“It’s about doing that away from home now. We’ve shown we can do it in front of 70,000 at home, it’s about taking it on the road now to Ireland.

“It’s obviously a big difference, so we’ve got to bounce off each other, give each other energy, and be there mentally.”

Midfield

James has made the outside-centre shirt his own this season, having begun his career at inside-centre. The Carmarthen-born back, who stands 6ft 4in and weighs 17st 5lbs, has developed a growing partnership with fellow Scarlets player Joe Hawkins in midfield.

“I enjoy playing with Joe and we’ve got a good relationship off the pitch as well,” he said.

“The more games you play in any centre partnership you get a feel of what each other do.

“Joe reads the game well, he can carry the ball and he’s also a ball player. That’s good for me because I like carrying hard. He’s a smart player.”