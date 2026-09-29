Wes Burns says ‘Fortress Cardiff’ can give Wales a Nations League boost

Wes Burns believes “Fortress Cardiff” can help Wales kick-start their Nations League campaign.

Wales are bottom of Group A4 without a point after defeats in Portugal and Denmark, but now complete this extended international window with two home matches.

Norway are the visitors on Thursday, with the return fixture against Denmark on Sunday.

Wales will start both games as big underdogs, but Craig Bellamy’s side can take comfort from their proud record at Cardiff City Stadium.

The Dragons have lost only two of their last 14 competitive home games there in normal time, although they have twice suffered play-off heartache on penalties.

Bellamy has lost only one of his eight competitive games as manager there in normal time, against Belgium nearly 12 months ago.

“Coming into these games we always knew it was going to be tough,” said Leicester winger Burns.

“We’re in Nations League A so we know the calibre of the teams we’re coming up against. Some of the best teams in the world.

“It’s been a difficult one for us playing both games away to start the group, and there’s a lot of travel in there as well.

“But we’ve got two home games coming up and we know what Fortress Cardiff can be, and the platform that it gives us there.

“There’s plenty of games to come and plenty of time to put things right.”

Wales have continued to monitor the fitness of David Brooks on their return home.

The Bournemouth forward was not in the matchday squad for Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Denmark after starting against Portugal in Lisbon three days earlier.

“We’re waiting to see on that,” Bellamy said. “We asked him to play 60-odd minutes against Portugal and he doesn’t play (for Bournemouth) at the present moment.

“We have about six players playing (in Copenhagen) who don’t play week in, week out.

“We have to see how they come through with this because the intensity of this game really spiked, like really goes through the roof. Like it did against Portugal. So it’s a juggling act.

“But we knew what we’re coming into. When you lose a lot of players, the strain it’s going to put on other players as well…

“We need a lot more players playing regular, but it’s not always the case. Against this type of opposition it helps.”

Norway captain Martin Odegaard is a doubt to play against Wales after picking up a knock in Sunday’s 2-1 home defeat to Portugal.

The Arsenal midfielder was seen limping out of the Ullevaal Stadium after suffering a heavy tackle from Bernardo Silva that drew a lot of criticism from the Norway camp.

Norwegian media reported that Odegaard did not train with the rest of the squad on Tuesday.