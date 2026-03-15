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Wessel Nijman beats Gerwyn Price to win European Darts Trophy

15 Mar 2026 1 minute read
Gerwyn Price in action Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Dutchman Wessel Nijman defeated Gerwyn Price 8-3 to win the European Darts Trophy in Germany.

It was a first European Tour title for the 25-year-old, who clinched the victory in Goettingen with a 150 checkout.

Nijman’s prowess on the doubles was the key difference in the final, with Price unable to match him.

It capped an impressive day all-round for 24th-ranked Nijman, who defeated Josh Rock in the quarter-finals before thumping countryman Niels Zonneveld 7-1 in the last four.

Reacting to the defeat the Welsh star said: “Every time I play against Wessel, he plays brilliant against me. It has been a long day playing the four games, I think I ran out of gas in the end.

Take nothing from him he has been brilliant today and he deserves it. I was missing doubles and you cannot do that against anyone in the PDC now. Today was not my day”.

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