West Brom stage late revival to beat Wrexham

Phil Blanche, Press Association

West Brom staged a dramatic late revival to beat Wrexham 2-1 at The Racecourse.

Kieffer Moore’s stunning second-half strike gave Wrexham hope that they could claim back-to-back home wins for the first time since February.

But West Brom scored twice in five minutes through Isaac Price and Aune Heggebo to stop the Sky Bet Championship rot after derby defeats to Wolves and Birmingham.

The win lifts Albion back into the play-off places and piles the pressure on Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson with the Red Dragons having won only twice in 10 league games.

Wrexham and West Brom met in the Championship last season, but it has been a very rare fixture down the years.

This was only their fifth meeting at senior level with Wrexham’s solitary victory coming in a third-round FA Cup tie in January 1930.

George Dobson sent an early shot straight at Albion goalkeeper Max O’Leary, but neither side sustained attacks in what started out as a low-key affair.

Wrexham’s main threat came from set-pieces with the formidable frame of Moore the primary target.

Moore met a Ben Whiteman corner after 18 minutes but the ball was slightly behind him and looped over.

The same combination was responsible for the next Wrexham chance, but a Moore header deflected off a team-mate and drifted wide.

West Brom produced some controlled passing football with little end product.

But a slick Albion move almost opened Wrexham up, Anthony Patterson rushing off his line to smother at the feet of Scottish striker Barney Stewart.

Albion’s Rabby Nzingoula was cautioned for a rash challenge on Issa Kabore, which happened right in front of Parkinson and clearly angered the Wrexham manager.

Moore guided Dobson’s free-kick into the hands of O’Leary before the Wales striker went close in the final action of the first half.

Whiteman’s delivery was on point and O’Leary reacted superbly to get a hand to a thunderous header.

The ball ricocheted on to Price on the goal-line and looped up for O’Leary to collect.

West Brom showed greater intent after the break with the unmarked Price immediately volleying straight at Patterson.

George Campbell then clipped the crossbar with a header, despite being under fierce pressure from defenders at Callum Styles’ corner.

Wrexham had manufactured little of note in the second period until Moore picked up possession 30 yards out and found the top corner with a sublime strike that left O’Leary helpless.

Albion levelled 11 minutes from time when Jimmy-Jay Morgan’s cross deflected into the path of Price, who finished unerringly.

It got even better for Albion five minutes later as Price found Heggebo, like Morgan on as a late substitute, and he punished slack marking to net from eight yards.

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