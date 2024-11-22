Will Rowlands backs Wales to break out of ‘brutal situation’ in Springboks clash

Will Rowlands accepts that Wales find themselves in “a brutal situation” as they prepare to face South Africa following 11 successive Test defeats and raging speculation about their head coach’s future.

Wales and Warren Gatland are behind the eight-ball ahead of an Autumn Nations Series finale that has landslide defeat written all over it.

The double world champion Springboks arrive in Cardiff as Rugby Championship title holders with 10 wins from 12 Tests this year.

Wales, in contrast, have not claimed a Test match victory since the 2023 World Cup, and there are huge question marks over whether Gatland will be at the helm for a Six Nations opener against France in Paris on January 31.

“We are all very aware that we are the players. Ultimately, we are the people who are playing the game and who control whether we win or lose,” Wales lock Rowlands said.

“Yes, you absolutely need good coaching input, good support staff, you need everything else around it, but ultimately, the buck falls with us.

“We are the ones responsible. Everyone is aware that we are the ones who have let ourselves down, probably, so far.

“It matters a huge amount to us to be able to play for Wales.

“When you lose any game, particularly when you feel you haven’t given the best account of yourselves, you feel you have let down yourselves, the public and the whole group. It is a horrible feeling.

“Gats is a very good man and he has done a great job for Wales. It is a brutal situation for everyone to be in.

“Sport is always a roller coaster, and sometimes there are more ups than downs. We are in one of the down periods.”

Wales are 17-1 with some bookmakers to beat South Africa, underlining a gulf between the teams in terms of form.

The Springboks have lost on four of their previous six Cardiff visits but, overall, it is six wins from the last seven against Wales.

“We need to leave a performance we can feel proud of,” Rowlands added. “At the beginning of the autumn we talked about the three games and targeting to have at least two wins.

“We haven’t delivered on that, but the last game can be really important, result aside, just from the performance that leaves a taste in everyone’s mouth.

“I have full belief that if we play well we can beat South Africa, but having a good performance will give us something to build on moving forward.

“They are not unbeatable. They are obviously a fantastic side, and are world champions for a reason, but there are guys in our team who have beaten them before.

“We are the players on the pitch, we are the guys who are pulling on the shirt and trying to give the best performance to back up everyone else – the coach, the other players who aren’t playing, the support staff, the fans, the people who come to the stadium.

“So, I hope that in tough times is when strong characters are made. I’ve got confidence in the group that will be the case.”

