Winless Wales fall to Italy in Women’s Six Nations

Wales suffered a second straight Women’s Six Nations whitewash as they slumped to a 43-24 defeat by Italy in Cardiff.

The visitors ran in seven tries to leave Wales marooned at the bottom of the table.

Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi crossed for Italy after only four minutes, but Wales led by two points at the break after tries from Courtney Keight, Carys Cox and Kelsey Jones.

However, the second half was a different story, with Italy running in four tries and Wales managing just a single score from Kayleigh Powell in the final minute.