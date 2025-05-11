Wonderball! Welsh manager masterminds stunning victory over Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

David Owens

Welsh head coach Eric Ramsay has certainly made his mark on MLS.

The youngest manager in Major League Soccer, aged 33, when he was appointed boss of Minnesota United shortly after the start of the 2024 season, he helped the side to their best ever MLS finish.

However, this year with a full pre-season behind him, Minnesota have been nothing short of a revelation, culminating in their comprehensive 4-1 dismantling of a star-studded Inter Miami side, including the world’s greatest footballer Lionel Messi.

Yes, the G.O.A.T did score, but in reply the Loons* put four in the opposition net, leaving Inter Miami manager and former Argentina international Javier Mascherano looking bewildered on the touchline.

That Ramsay masterminded such a stunning victory, in part is not a surprise, his side are one of the form teams in the MLS – sitting second in the Western Conference, with only the impressive Vancouver Whitecaps above them.

Creating a team built on defensive solidity with Canadian international goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair imperious between the sticks this season, a fluid and highly adaptable midfield with veteran schemer – Finnish international Robin Lod and three quality forwards in Kevin Yeboah, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Tani Oluwaseyi, under Ramsay the Loons have become a potent, counter-attacking threat.

This was perfectly-illustrated in the way they soaked up pressure from a star-studded David Beckham-owned team and clinically punished them with some clinical finishing.

To the uninitiated Minnesota may have been seen as taking a chance on a young head coach who has never been a manager previously, but those in football were more than aware of this rising star.

The Welshman started his career working with the youth teams at Swansea and also acted as interim head coach at Shrewsbury before moving to work with the Chelsea Under-23s.

In 2019 Ramsay became the youngest British coach to earn his UEFA Pro Licence.

The multilingual manager (who speaks, French, Spanish and Welsh – and is married to a Welsh speaker) rose through the ranks as a coach under a succession of managers at Manchester United.

His talents were recognised by the Football Association of Wales who drafted him into the Wales set-up in March 2023, as assistant coach under Rob Page.

On Ramsay’s announcement, Page said: “Eric is arguably one of the best young coaches in football at this moment in time”.

Six months later, he left his position at Wales to focus on Manchester United and his young family.

Although linked with a number of jobs in the EFL, Ramsay turned heads when he was appointed head coach of Minnesota United in February 2024 – joining fellow British managers Phil Neville (Portland Timbers) and Dean Smith (Charlotte FC) in the US league.

Since then the Welshman, who is ably assisted by former Wrexham favourite now Loons’ assistant coach Dennis Lawrence, has hit some impressive heights with the MLS side.

In 2024, Minnesota United made the club’s best start to a Major League Soccer season in history under Ramsay, with the club topping the Western Conference after twelve games with 24 points.

Ramsay returned Minnesota United to the Major League Soccer playoffs with a sixth placed finish in the Western Conference in his first season in charge, breaking club records for goals scored, away points and consecutive clean sheets.

Minnesota finished in ninth place in the overall Supporters’ Shield standings and reached the Western Conference semi-final in Ramsay’s debut season as head coach.

On April 19th, 2025 – in Ramsay’s second season – Minnesota United achieved the franchise’s record unbeaten run in Major League Soccer (eight matches) with a 0-0 draw vs FC Dallas.

However, last night could well rank as United’s greatest achievement. The celebrations after they had pulled off a masterly victory over Inter Miami reverberated around their home ground the Allianz Field, with the fans behind one goal – dubbed the Wonderwall – serenading Ramsey and his players with the Oasis classic.

It’s safe to say the fans are mad for Ramsey and he is mad for it!

* Minnesota United’s nickname is the Loons as the team’s crest prominently features the Loon, which is the state bird of Minnesota.

