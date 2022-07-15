World boxing champion Tyson Fury spotted outside Dominos in Pontyclun

In opening paragraphs you don’t expect to write – World heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury was spotted with his top off outside Dominos in Pontyclun today.

No, your eyes are not deceiving you, the actual Tyson Fury was out and about in the valleys town ahead of appearing at the Rhondda Fach Leisure Centre tonight as part of his Fury Fest – The Official After Party tour.

Tyson has close ties to the area thanks to his friendship with his head of security Brendan Lyons, who also runs the Lyons Den Gym in Pontyclun.

Apparently the world boxing heavyweight champ, who is staying at Lanelay Hall in Talbot Green, was out for a morning jog near to the gym on Coed Cae Lane with one of his team when he was pictured in the street.

Tyson Fury being spotted having a tops off party outside Pontyclun Domino’s has made my day 😂 pic.twitter.com/rPMd12rfGU — Tyla Campbell (@TylaTPTP) July 15, 2022

Leading up to the event tonight lots of people have taken to Facebook to recount stories of spotting the boxing colossus in south Wales, where it appears he’s been stopping the traffic – literally.

Posting in the Pontyclun Hub Facebook page Anita Cashmore said how she had a close encounter with the legend : “Well I nearly run him over…. oblivious to the fact him and another jogger ran straight across the road just down from the garage.

“Needs vizi vest on or something bright, in the shadow and shade of trees totally invisable in black good job my brakes work. Could have been the first women to flatten him.

“Didn’t even know who it was, it was so fast. someone in Tesco said did you see Tyson Fury jogging with a mate….he must have 9 lives, 8 now he used one up this morning.” 😅

Russ Gower said: “I bumped into him near Coed Cae Lane, he stopped put his huge hands on his hips and said Good morning sir, how are you? Like a numpty I said “is it you “…. he said aye…The Gypsy king and he sprinted off. A great man, a gentleman.”

Lena Matthews added: “He come into Tesco to shop today. He was a really nice guy. So he can call again haha.”

Golden opportunity

Fury is set to visit two sports facilities in south Wales as part of his after party tour celebrating his recent victory over Dillian Whyte.

Hosted by Gold Star Promotions in co-operation with Lyons Den security and promo, The Gypsy King will visit both Rhondda and Swansea to offer fans an up-close and personal evening, alongside a tour paying respects to some of the best sports facilities in the country.

The “once in a lifetime opportunity” includes entertainment, meet and greets with the champion and other special guests to celebrate an “evening to remember” with an opportunity to listen to the “leading boxing icon of our era”.

Tyson Fury successfully defended his WBC heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium with a highlight-reel one-punch stoppage in the sixth round against Dillian Whyte before reiterating his plans to retire. Promoters said that this tour would be a golden opportunity to meet someone who they said was, arguably, “the biggest name in sport today”.

Tyson will appear at Rhondda Fach Leisure Centre this evening and visit Swansea Warehouse-Gym in Cwmdu tomorrow, with both events scheduled to start from 5pm onwards.

