World-leading sports brand funds Welsh research ​into brain health of combat fighters

A Welsh university has secured funding to explore the long-term brain health of athletes in high-contact combat sports, including Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ), mixed martial arts (MMA), and boxing.

The study, part-funded by global brand Tatami Fightwear, which is based in Wales, marks a significant development in understanding the effects of combat training on brain function. It could pave the way for greater safety standards, clinical breakthroughs, and even regulation within these rapidly growing sports.

Kevin Cox, a former professional MMA fighter and one of Wales’ earliest BJJ black belts, is no stranger to pushing boundaries. His academic pivot from cage fighter to clinical researcher combines lived experience with scientific curiosity. Kevin is currently completing a PhD within USW’s Neurovascular Research Laboratory.

The focus of his PhD project is a natural extension of earlier USW research by Dr Benjamin Stacey which suggested BJJ athletes had improved blood flow to the brain and well-preserved cognitive function, which was a surprising result in a sport associated with a high prevalence of neck chokes.

“We’re exploring whether the brief reduction in brain blood flow during a particular choke (known as the sportive choke), which has the potential to be harmful, might actually help protect the brain,” said Kevin.

“Experimental techniques that reduce blood flow to an arm or leg have been shown to provide future protection for the brain and heart, such as a reduced risk of stroke and heart attacks, respectively. We want to find out whether similar effects happen when blood flow to the brain is reduced for a brief time during sportive neck chokes and whether this could provide direct protection to the brain,” said Dr Stacey.

The research will examine four distinct martial arts groups:

Brazilian jiu-jitsu athletes (non-striking, regular exposure to chokes)

Boxers (striking, high traumatic brain injury risk, no chokes)

MMA athletes (exposed to both striking and chokes)

Fitness-matched controls (no combat sport exposure)

Researchers will measure molecules in the blood that reflect brain health, in addition to looking at how well the brain can perform tasks relating to memory, attention, language, abstraction, recall, and orientation. They will also use ultrasound to measure how well blood flows in the brain at rest and in response to physiological challenges such as changes in blood pressure and increased brain activity.

Founded in 2009, Tatami Fightwear is a global name in both BJJ and MMA apparel and are located in Wales.

“Tatami has been extremely supportive from the start and are genuinely excited by the potential of this work,” said Kevin. “They have provided us with access to some of the best athletes in the world. This support has been invaluable”.

Gareth Dummer, Tatami Founder/Director, said: “Tatami is incredibly proud and excited to support USW in their medical study on the effects of BJJ. We believe in the power of BJJ to impact lives positively, and we’re honoured to contribute to research that could highlight its physical and mental health benefits.”

The implications are far-reaching. With no existing formal governance around the safety of chokes in combat sports, this research could offer the first data-driven recommendations for regulatory bodies, especially those overseeing youth participation.

“There’s very little in the way of scientific evidence to guide rules or safety policies” Kevin noted. “We’re hoping to change that through carefully constructed physiological research and working closely with the martial arts community”.

